Operation Brock to remain until after May Day bank holiday

Operation Brock will remain in place along the M20 in Kent until at least after the May Day Bank Holiday (Monday 2 May).

The moveable barrier system, between Junction 8 for Maidstone and Junction 9 for Ashford, is needed to manage the flow of traffic to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel, according to Kent Resilience Forum (KRF).

Cross channel capacity is still down by a third following the ongoing suspension of P&O services.

Transport bosses say the use of Operation Brock remains under constant review and a decision will be taken no later than Tuesday May 3 whether or not to keep it in place beyond that date.

Operation Brock aims to keep the M20 open in both directions by using a contraflow road layout, directing lorries heading for mainland Europe onto the coast-bound carriageway, where they can be queued if necessary.

All other traffic, including local freight and car drivers headed for the continent, will need to follow the signs and and cross over to enter the contraflow on the M20 London bound carriageway.

KRF Strategic Planning Lead, Simon Jones, said “This decision was not taken lightly, and all partners acknowledge the impact of keeping the M20 contraflow in place has on people’s day to day journeys.

"But with limited capacity at the Port of Dover, with P& O’s ferries still out of service, the traffic management system will continue to help everyone on the move reach their destination as quickly and safely as possible.”

Nicola Bell, National Highways Regional Director, said: “Operation Brock is currently working well. It’s helping us manage flows of HGVs to Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover and the M20 contraflow is open in both directions to all other traffic.

"Operation TAP, approaching the Port of Dover, has been in use periodically but is not delaying HGVs or other traffic."

