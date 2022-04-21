The Last Word: April 2022

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby hosts April's edition of The Last Word.

'Sorry', it seems, is not the hardest word.

The Prime Minister used it repeatedly in his appearance in the Commons this week, but do voters in the South buy his apology?

And why has one of Mr Johnson's most trenchant Tory critics - Sir Roger Gale - stopped his call for him to quit?

Ukraine: the death toll mounts, the agony for the country continues. What's the way out? Or could the situation become much worse?

The migrants on the boats crossing the Channel to Kent and Sussex - Could Rwanda be the solution to the ever-rising numbers?

And, two weeks off the local elections: what is important to voters in our region. What will determine who gets their support?

To discuss all this and more:

Alan Whitehead, the Labour MP for Southampton Test

Layla Moran, the LibDem MP for Oxford West & Abingdon,