An investigation is underway after a woman was raped as she walked through an underpass in Bracknell town centre.

The victim was walking along London Road at around 2:15am on Easter Monday (18 April) towards to the underpass at the Eastern roundabout.

She was attacked whilst walking through the underpass.

The offender is described as a man with a dark complexion, around 6ft 3 ins tall, wearing a Black North Face hooded top with North Face in grey on the front, high top Nike trainers with the hood up.

He's also described as having big puffy lips, freckles on his cheek and stubble a couple of days old.

Deputy LPA Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, Chief Inspector Helen Kenny said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this incident.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and we are working with her to gather further information about the assault.

“Members of the public may see an increased police patrols in the area.

“We would advise anyone with concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

“Anyone with information or may have seen anyone around the underpass prior to the assault or may have witnessed the assault can leave any information on our website or call 101, quoting reference 43220165868.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police but have information you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”