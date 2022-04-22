A £10m house belonging to Reading businessman Sir John Madejski has gone on the market in West Berkshire.

The sprawling mansion in Lower Basildon, is one of six properties in the county listed on Rightmove, with a price tag of more than £3m.

Mr Madejski built the 8,000 sq ft house himself, despite several knock backs from West Berkshire planners delaying it in the mid-2000s.

He said he rarely has time to enjoy "this very special place", which, he says, "needs a family to make the most of all it has to offer", hence his reluctant decision to sell.

The bespoke kitchen leads out to the garden of Adshead Park. Credit: Rightmove

Sir John Madejski describes the property as a 'perfect family home'. Credit: Rightmove

Madejski's Adshead Park property sits in the hills over the village of Lower Basildon, near Pangbourne and Goring and Streatley.

The cheapest house for sale in West Berkshire is on for offers over £50,000 for a one-bedroom detached park home in Crookham Common.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average price of a detached home in the district is £560,000, compared to around £400,000 in England.

More people in the district have a mortgage - 38.5% compared to 35.1% in the rest of England.

Flats are cheaper on average in West Berkshire, at around £205,000, compared to £240,000 across England.

Data reveals West Berkshire has more detached and semi-detached homes than the South East and England average.

Figures from the Valuation Office Agency show West Berkshire has a lower than average number of bungalows, flats and terraced houses than the rest of the South East and England.

Sir John Madejski. Credit: PA

Sir John Madejski is best known as the founder of the magazine which later became Auto Trader.

He became Chairman of Reading Football Club in 1990, later building the Madejski Stadium in south Reading in 1998.

In 2000 Madejski was awarded an OBE in "recognition of his contribution to Reading Football Club and the Reading community.

The businessman helped guide the Royals to the Premier League in 2006, but made the decision to sell a 51% share of the club to Russian consortium, Thames Sports Investments in 2012.