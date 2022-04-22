Men in West Berkshire paid average of £8,000 more than women

Men in West Berkshire get paid around £8,000 a year more than women.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, men in the district get paid an average of £38,922, whereas women are on an average salary of £30,699.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics also show that more men than women are unemployed, with 1,700 of those off work on long-term sick.

The number of claimants for Universal Credit and Job Seekers Allowance has also dropped in the past year from 3,870 to 2,445.

The most valuable employment sectors in terms of effect on the local economy are the information and communication sectors, which outstrip manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical services by more than half.

There are 35 large companies employing more than 250 people in West Berkshire, 150 medium-sized ones (50 to 249 employees), 725 small firms with up to 50 employees and 7,660 micro business employing fewer than 10 people.

In 2020, 900 new businesses launched in West Berkshire - but 970 closed down, with the pandemic being blamed in part.

Statistics show most people in West Berkshire are employed in professional occupations, with 51% of people working 35 to 44 hours a week.

Most - 81.3% of people - work in the private sector and 18.7%, or 15,700 people, work in the public sector.

73.5% are employees with 11% self employed.