A P&O ferry detained at Dover after an inspection found "a number of deficiencies" has been released and can commence operations when ready.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "The Spirit of Britain has been released from detention and can commence operations when P&O Ferries are ready.

"The inspection of the European Highlander is now complete; there are a small number of deficiencies and the MCA requires confirmation that these have been rectified before the vessel is free to resume service.

"There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment.”

P&O Ferries were asked to fix the issues raised by the inspection Credit: PA IMAGES

The ship was detained earlier this month and operator, P&O Ferries was asked to fix the issues raised by the inspection, before inviting the MCA back for a second assessment.

The company sacked 800 of its staff on March 17.

