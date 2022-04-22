Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The thieves steal the bikes after cutting off their locks with ease

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they are looking for in connection with the theft of bikes from outside Tesco in Three Bridges, Sussex.

The victims had locked their bikes up outside the store in Hazelwick Avenue and returned minutes later to find they were gone.

CCTV clearly shows two men approach the bikes with a Smyths toys bag which contained bolt cutters, which they used to cut the locks.

Anyone who recognises these men should contact police on 101. Credit: Sussex Police

Within a matter of seconds, they had made off from the scene.

The bikes have thankfully since been recovered following a social media appeal, however police are still keen to identify and speak to the suspects.

People are being urged to call 101, quoting crime reference 47220061530.