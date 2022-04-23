Play Brightcove video

This video report is by Heather Edwards

Today is St George's Day and ex service men from the Royal Sussex Regiment paraded through the streets of Chichester this morning to remember their fallen colleagues.

It is 100 years since St George's Chapel at Chichester Cathedral was dedicated to the memory of the fallen soldiers from the Sussex Regiment,

The Princess of Wales Royal Regiment band played a military march - following behind in the parade around 50 veterans - some had travelled from as far as South Wales to attend - all here to pay tribute and remember colleagues that had lost their lives in past conflicts.

At the Cathedral a special memorial service was held for the fallen soldiers - their names inscribed on the walls - it is 100 years since St Georges' chapel was dedictaed to the memory of soldiers killed in the first and second world war.

Almost 7000 soldiers from Royal Sussex regiment were killed in the Great War and today was about remembering them and their sacrifice. marching alongside the veterans in the parade young cadets from Sussex, ensuring that the the tradition continues.