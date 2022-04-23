Her name is Hazel!

The koala joey at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire has finally got a name after 10,000 people went online to vote.

They chose from a range of names selected by the park's keepers.

The southern koala is the only one to have ever been born in Europe and is a major milestone for the park, which opened a purpose-built facility in 2019.

There is now a live cam to allow people to catch a glimpse of Hazel and mother Violet.

Hazel was born last year. Violet was brought over from Australia in 2018. Lord Bath has been instrumental in bringing koalas to Longleat and is the patron of the Koala Life charitable organisation based in South Australia.

Like all marsupial babies, baby koalas are called joeys.