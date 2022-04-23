A motorist from Havant - who threw cans of drink at police cars in an early morning chase - before ramming them twice - has been jailed for two and a half years

Simon Parker, 31, of Lockerley Road, was convicted of ten offences - including dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for three years.

Parker had pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to dangerous driving, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, criminal damage, receiving stolen goods, possession of Class C drugs, possession of Class B drugs – cannabis and amphetamine, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard that at around 1.50am on Friday, 28 January, officers saw a white Mini Cooper, known to be stolen and using false plates, at the Shell Garage in Wichers Gate, Rowlands Castle.

As officers approached the car, Parker reversed the mini cooper into the police car and drove off.

A police pursuit ensued during which Parker threw items including cans of drink out of the mini cooper towards the police car before stopping abruptly on Middle Park Way and reversing into the police car for a second time.

Parker was detained at the scene and subsequently charged with ten offences.

He was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.

Parker also admitted to being responsible for 17 other crimes including theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle and driving offences. These were taken into consideration by the Judge when passing sentence.

Sgt Jason Holford from Petersfield’s Neighbourhood Policing team said “Parker’s actions that night were reckless and dangerous.

“Knowing he was committing a number of offences, he put officers and members of the public at risk of serious harm to evade arrest.

“I hope this sentence demonstrates our commitment to pursuing offenders and bringing them to justice.”