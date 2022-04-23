Dozens of fire fighters have been tackling a huge blaze which has raged across heathland in Surrey.

Crews are now working to contain a second fire in Dolleys Hill Park.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said it had contained the wildfire which burned around ten kilometres of vegetation and scrubland. Nearby residents were told to keep their windows and doors shut due to the large amount of smoke, which could be seen for miles.

Credit: @WMSteveFOX

Twelve fire and rescue vehicles have been at the scene, including specialist units. Crews remain at the scene to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out just before 11.30am at Ash Ranges near the Pirbright which is close to Aldershot.