Fire crews from Dorset & Wiltshire have worked overnight to control a huge fire on Canford Heath on the outskirts of Poole.

The blaze, which affected a heathland nature reserve, started at 17:54pm on Saturday evening. Operators at Red Watch control went on to take 168 calls about the incident.

Firefighters from Hampshire were also called to assist.

At it's height there were 15 fire engines on the scene, including 4 water carriers and 6 off-road 4x4s.

36 crews and 12 officers from Dorset and Hampshire helped put out the blaze.

Ferndown Fire Station in Ringwood reported that the blaze was probably the "largest fire in this location for a number of years", and was driven by strong winds in the area.

The area of heathland affected measures approximately 500m x 500m. The fire began at the Francis Avenue end of the heath, moving west and south by the wind towards Canford Heath Road, Culiford Crescent and Marchwood Avenue.

The blaze caused water supply issues in the Canford Heath area, with affected customers asked to contact Wessex Water directly.

The public were asked to avoid the area, and roads were closed at fire and rescue teams tackled the flames.

Dorset Police were also called to assist, opening Ashdown Leisure Centre as a local evacuation centre for those unable to get to their homes. 20 properties were evacuated as a precaution.

By 10:30pm Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service announced that the fire was surrounded and under control, though some road closure remained in place.

Crews remained on the scene overnight checking for hotspots.

Lodmoor Country Park is an RSPCA nature park in Weymouth Town Credit: Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service

It was a busy day for Dorset & Wiltshire fire service, as they tackled a separate heath fire at Lodmoor Country Park in Weymouth.

The park is a 350 acre nature reserve, raising concern about the threat to local birds and wildlife.