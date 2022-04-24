Police in Kent are urging witnesses to come forward following a serious assault in Maidstone.

The incident took place between 8.45pm and 8.55pm on Saturday 23 April 2022.

An 18-year-old man was assaulted in Week Street, near the junction with Station Road.

Kent Police officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.