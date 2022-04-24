Thousands of runners hit the streets for the Southampton marathon

Thousands of runners are taking part in the ABP Southampton marathon today.

Runners can compete over a range of distances including a full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k fun run.

First launched in 2015, the routes pass through urban city landmarks, coastal views, and Southampton parks.Since its early beginnings, the event has seen over 58,000 participants, with a grand total of approximately 750,000 miles covered.

Runners raising money for cancer charity Abby's Heroes at the Southampton marathon

The event has raised over £2 million for local charities and over £1.3 million is brought into the city each year to help boost the local economy.

In 2021, the race date was moved from April to November, and organisers say they are pleased the race is going ahead at the usual time of year.

Race Director Chris Rees previously said: “ABP Southampton Marathon has become such a celebrated milestone in the City’s calendar.

"It is a real moment for the people of Southampton, our communities, and brings new people to the city to experience what a vibrant and amazing place Southampton is."This year new efforts have been made to ensure traffic flow remains good around the city as the event takes place.

Alastair Welch, Director of ABP Southampton, says: “There is a real buzz in the air about this year’s event, and, as always, we really appreciate the fantastic support and enthusiasm of local residents.

"We are very excited to see so many people signing up, including those running for the first time, on what is a really positive occasion for our city.”