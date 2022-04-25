Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Abigail Bracken speaks to William Benson, Chief Executive of Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and Head of Culture, Nicky Carter.

A £21 million project to bring together a library and museum, education and council services will soon be opening its doors to the public.

The Amelia Scott project in the centre of Tunbridge Wells is expected to attract almost 500,000 visitors each year.

It's named after the suffragist and one of the town's first women councillors - Amelia Scott.

Amelia Scott campaigned for women's rights and helped set up the original museum and library here.

Amelia Scott was a social reformer and campaigned for a library and museum for Tunbridge Wells Credit: The Amelia Scott

The Amelia Scott centre will open Thursday 28th April and incorporate Tunbridge Wells library, which closed temporarily on the 14 March.

The building was first conceived as a millennium project - but construction finally started here two years ago.

It was paid for by Tunbridge Wells Council and Kent County Council - along with lottery and Arts Council funding.

This funding was used to restore the museum's old exhibits, display new ones, and create a new space for council services.