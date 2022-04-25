Cowes Floating Bridge: Vessel returns to service after 6 weeks of disruption

Words by ITV Meridian Journalist Chloe Oliver.

Isle of Wight council is in talks to claim millions of pounds in compensation from those who built and developed the Cowes Floating Bridge.

The troubled vessel, that links Cowes to East Cowes, returned to service this morning after it was suspended for six weeks.

This latest bout of cancellations was due to routine maintenance requirements and repairs following a crash into the harbour wall.

The £3.2m Floating bridge was launched in 2017. Since this date, repeated problems and repairs have cost taxpayers nearly a million pounds.

Built by Mainstay Marine and developed by Burness Corlett Three Quays, it was expected to last for 40 years.

However, within 2 days of launching, it had to be withdrawn from service as cars were being damaged on the ramp.

The previous version, Floating Bridge 5, used to make a profit for the council of between £140,000-£250,000 a year.

On multiple occasions the council was forced to hire a boat to push the Floating Bridge across the River Medina.

Just to keep this ‘push boat’ in place costs the council £90,000-100,000 a year, money which could be spent on other council services.

A Cabinet Office report released earlier this year found the vessel had a poor design, broken chains and issues with excessive noise.

The chain ferry is a vital link between West and East Cowes. Without the boat to cross the River Medina, there’s a 25 minute detour by car.

Fresh from its maintenance today, residents, businesses and holidaymakers are hoping their unique island link now remains in service