A murder investigation has been launched in Oxford.

Officers were called at approximately 11.30am on Sunday (24 April 2022) morning to a concern for welfare of a man at an address in Brome Place, in Barton.

The body of a man in his fifties was found inside the property, having suffered serious injuries.

It was later reported that the man had been assaulted on Saturday evening and was taken home by friends and did not seek medical attention or report this to the police at the time.

The alleged assault occurred near to the shops at Underhill Circus.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police's Major Crime Unit, said: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation, but it appears that the victim has sustained head and facial injuries, which were not reported to or treated by medical professionals.

"Although we have launched a murder investigation, we are currently keeping an open mind as to the circumstances that have led to the man's death, and we would urge the local community not to speculate on the incident.

"However, at this early stage, we do believe the victim may have been assaulted by an unknown man and woman at around 9.30pm on Saturday evening outside Barton shops and was knocked to the floor.

"We are aware that he was taken home by friends, and the alarm was raised to us this morning after he did not answer the door to these friends who were concerned for his welfare.

"I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Barton last night between 8.30pm and 10pm and believe that they witnessed the original incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the man's next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time."

No arrests have yet been made.

Police believe the assault is an isolated incident.

There is an increased police presence and scene-watches in place at the scene of the original assault and in Brome Place while investigations continue.