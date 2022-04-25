Play Brightcove video

Sarah Saunders meets Community Payback offenders in Chatham.

'Jay' is loading up a wheelbarrow with wood-chip on the Chatham Community Allotment. It's not a hobby. As a convicted offender this is part of his Community Payback sentence.

He said, "Basically throughout the Covid period I got caught up in desperate times. Unfortunately I made a few bad decisions and I was found with a large amount of drugs in my vehicle.'

'Jay' is serving 200 hours of Community Payback

Jay avoided prison but was given 200 hours of Community Payback, which used to be known as Community Service.

He considers himself lucky, telling Meridian: "I was grateful, because I know I'm not a bad person, I know I don't belong in prison.

"So this was an opportunity to serve the conviction for the crime but also in a sense it rehabilitated me. Just being able to give back to the community and do something positive."

A backlog of Community Payback offender hours built up during Covid. The Government has invested an extra £93 million to the scheme, increasing it from 5 million to 8 million hours a year.

The Ministry of Justice is recruiting for 40 new supervisor positions in Kent and Sussex.

Hazel Aitkin changed career and became a Community Payback supervisor in her 50s. It's a job she is completely committed to. Hazel said, "We work in scout huts, allotments, painting work, it's very varied."

"I've got every faith in it. It definitely works. And there are thousands of hours we are putting in to local community projects, that would be very difficult to find elsewhere."

Hazel Aitkin describes how she deals with 'challenging' offender behaviour

Community Payback supervisors lead small teams, helping them complete projects that will impact the community - from restoring community facilities like sports halls and playgrounds to planting trees or graffiti removal.

Currently in Kent, Sussex and Surrey there are over 100 people working in Community Payback roles.

Projects include improving outside areas such as Swanley Park, which has seen people on probation renovate a sandpit, gardening, and building a Gabion wall; Brighton and Hove Cemetery, where walls have been rebuilt and litter cleared; and Limes Community Garden in Ashford, where people on community placements are responsible for maintaining the garden for all to enjoy

Community placement projects are also operating in Folkstone, where people on probation are currently building a Petanque court at Folkstone Sports Centre and at Port Lympne Zoo, where they carry out maintenance, litter picking and even cleaning the animal enclosures.