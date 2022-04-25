A man has admitted raping a woman as she walked back from an evening out in Fareham.

The victim had left the Slug and Lettuce in the town and was walking along West Street when a man she did not know approached her.

She was then threatened by the 39-year-old before he assaulted and raped her on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way near Fareham station.

John Sommerville Taylor Horne was charged with rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (25 April), Horne, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, admitted to the two charges.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood said: “This was a shocking incident which will forever have an impact on this woman’s life.

“Her courage and support throughout this investigation has ensured the conviction of a very dangerous man.

“This crime also had a huge impact on the local community who were understandably concerned about what had happened.

"I hope the conviction that has been secured provides some reassurance to residents that we will do everything in our power to investigate these types of incidents thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.”

Horne was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on 25 May.