Bank robber calls 999 to ask for advice after stealing discontinued £20 notes

An armed robber who threatened to kill a Dartford bank worker, before later calling the police for advice, has been jailed.

Roy Sinclair threatened the employee with a knife, before stealing discontinued £20 notes in February 2022.

He went to Lloyds Bank at around 3pm on Friday 4 February and was seen by members of staff wondering around the building.

When a cashier called to offer help, he walked behind their counter, pulled out a knife, and demanded money and said "no alarms or I’ll kill you".

Two days later, he handed himself in to Kent Police and admitted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sinclair, of Otterden Street, Sydenham, was waiting for a bus to travel to Ebbsfleet police station when he called 999.

The 43-year-old wanted to ask "what advice they could give and how he was best to go about" handing himself in.

The control handler asked Sinclair to remain at the bus stop and officers were sent to pick him up.

Sinclair called 999 for "advice" while at a bus stop Credit: Kent Police

The hooded jumper he was wearing at the time of his arrest matched what he wore during the robbery. Officers also found a pair of green jogging bottoms, he also wore, at his home.

Sinclair was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 25 April 2022.

He has been jailed for five years and four months and will be given a two-year extended licence when he is released from prison.

Police Constable Emma Laimbeer, Kent Police, said: "The victim of this case had every good reason to believe their life was in danger and I am pleased we have now secured justice for them.

"Although Sinclair admitted the offence, it does not in any way undo the harm he has caused and the only proportionate outcome is for him to receive this custodial sentence.

"We will never show any tolerance towards anyone who chooses to use violence against innocent members of the public."