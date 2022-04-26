Play Brightcove video

Watch the report by ITV Meridian's Kerry Swain

A seven-year-old girl from Southampton, who was born with an upper limb difference, has been given a life-changing prosthetic arm.

Layla Church has one hand that's not properly developed and she hasn't been able to ride a bike or cook with her mum.

The little girl was sent a Koala Mitt, which is a soft, comfortable prosthetic with a variety of attachments for active children to pursue a range of sports and activities.

The revolutionary arm, which arrived in the post and is as simple as pulling on a sleeve, has changed her life.

Layla Church said: "It makes me feel like someone who already had a hand and doesn't need a mit to actually ride their bike. Nobody laughs at me when I have my mit on."

The hundreds of similar designs are being creating in an an industrial estate in London a small group of design graduates.

Cut from velcro fabric and soft plastic they are called Koala Mitts. The pieces are made-to-measure for each child, with changeable attachments for different activities.

Nicole Brennan, from Chichester, is part of the team who works to create the prosthetics.

She said: "I wanted to do gymnastics but I never had the right tool for the job, so I just didn't do it. I think there's a lot of opportunities out there that individuals with limb differences could be taking part in."

"Since I've had my koala, I think the biggest difference has been with pushing my buggy because I have two children. Having that second hand to push the buggy is really important."

The prosthetic pieces are made-to-measure for each child Credit: ITV Meridian

Alex Lewis from Stockbridge lost his own arms eight and a half years ago after contracting a deadly strep A infection.

He now has an ambition to send a free prosthetic to every child who needs one.

Alex said: "Because I lost both legs and both arms, functionality is everything for me. Whatever prosthetic I wear, it has to be functional. With these tools and these sleeves, this is what we're doing. It's a modular, functional system which has turned out to be absolutely brilliant."

The Project Limitless Campaign has already posted a Koala Mitt every day to a child under ten. Now, Alex wants to raise another £250,000 so teenagers up to 18 can have one.

Layla's new arm means she can now hold a knife and fork at mealtimes and can enjoy new experiences as she grows up.