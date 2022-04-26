Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The moment the joeys emerge from their mothers' pouches

Two red-necked wallabies named after This Morning presenters have given birth to adorable joeys.

Marwell Zoo has shared a video of the moment the two babies emerge from their mothers' pouches.

Their parents were named in a tribute to breakfast TV hosts Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond.

Senior Animal Keeper Amy Denny, said: "Holly Wallaby and Alison are first time mothers and they are doing a great job.

"Visitors can spot our mothers as their pouches are much larger and the joeys can frequently be seen popping their heads out throughout the day, so it’s worth returning a few times!"

The joeys are a few months old and will spend longer in their mothers' pouches before venturing out Credit: PhotosByGemma

The joeys, who are already a few months old, will continue to be in the pouches until they are around 7 months old.

When baby wallabies are born, they are around the size of a jellybean and weigh less than one gram.

When fully grown, red-necked wallabies are between 70-90cm with a 65-75cm tail, which is strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

Red-necked wallabies can be found in south-eastern Australia and also on the island of Tasmania, which is 150 miles south of mainland Australia.