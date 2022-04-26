RNLI issue warning after paddleboarders caught out by strong tide

RNLI crews were called this weekend to help rescue two people sharing a paddleboard who were seen waving for help from Seaford beach.

They had capsized the board and lost their paddle.

They were being carried further away from land by the tide and strong winds.

Newhaven’s volunteer crew recovered the paddleboarders on to the lifeboat and delivered them back to the beach.

Newhaven’s all-weather lifeboat launched and they later found them sitting on the upturned paddleboard off the shore of Seaford bay.

Jane Masey, Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Launch Authority and Water Safety Officer, says: "This glorious Spring weather inspires us to get out and enjoy our beautiful coastline. We urge people to run a start of season check over their kit, before setting out on the water.

"Carrying a means of communication to call for help and wearing the appropriate buoyancy aid can save your life.

"Whatever your coastal activity of choice, walking, sailing, fishing, paddleboarding, paragliding or simply a leisurely swim – always check the weather forecast before you set out. Specifically, check wind and tide. And let someone know your plans. If you do get into trouble in the water, float to live."

The Newhaven volunteers rescuing a stricken yacht

The Newhaven RNLI also launched their boat to help a 31ft yacht, which had been dismasted off of the Newhaven coast, with two people on board.

The vessel, named David and Elizabeth Acland, launched into the choppy seas.

Two lifeboat crew managed to board the stricken vessel, spending over an hour trying to recover and secure the mast.

Sails and boom were recovered and the mast was cut free of the vessel.

Once free from the rigging, the yacht’s engine was started, but shortly after running, the engine failed and they had to tow the vessel back to Newhaven harbour. Both sailors were unharmed.

RNLI volunteer Jane Masey, says: "If you get into difficulty along the coast or see anyone in trouble in the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard to call for help."