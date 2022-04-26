Shocking footage has captured the moment a driver, who was 12 times the legal drug-drive limit, rolled their car in Hampshire leaving the passenger with life-changing injuries.

The crash happened just after 5pm in Oakridge Road, Basingstoke last February.

James Ian Christopher, 36, of Pear Tree Way, Basingstoke, was driving his new Vauxhall Astra at high speed and erratically through a built-up residential area.

After colliding with a kerb, Christopher lost control of the vehicle, which flipped and end up in someone's front garden.

Both he and his passenger, a man in his 20s, were thrown from the vehicle.

His passenger fractured his skull, broke his leg and collar bone. His injuries are considered life-changing.

Video shows the moment a driver who had taken drugs lost control of his vehicle, injuring himself and his passenger

When a blood specimen was taken, it revealed Christopher had 616 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine - a break down product of cocaine in the body - the legal limit is 50 micrograms.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court this week, he pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Jailing him for three years and one month, the judge described the incident as a 'sustained period of extremely dangerous driving'.

Speaking after the sentencing, investigating officer DC Mark Furse said: "It is sheer luck that nobody was killed with Christopher driving at such high speeds through this residential area, while 12 times over the legal drug limit.

"As you can see from the dash cam footage, he showed total disregard for the safety of anyone else on the roads, including his own friend in the passenger seat, who has been left with life-changing injuries.

"As he heads to prison following this sentence, he is extremely fortunate that he doesn't have someone's death on his conscience."