A debate on childhood cancer called for by a mother from Fareham is happening in Parliament today.

Charlotte Fairall says she's determined to carry on the work of her daughter Sophie who died aged 10 following a year-long battle with an aggressive cancer.

Her local MP, Caroline Dinenage, is asking the Government to look at how we prevent, diagnose, treat and care for, children's cancer.

Sophie Fairall, who was 10, raised thousands for charity in the year since she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, in September 2020.

Due to the rarity there is very little research undertaken, so treatments used are generally for other cancers

She created a bucket list with the aim of improving the experiences of children and their families who find themselves in a similar position to herself.

Sophie's mother, Charlotte, has been determined to continue her daughter's legacy by improving awareness of the conidition in children

Play Brightcove video

Charlotte Fairall said: "We were really pleased to hear the debate will finally happen. It is very surprising to hear that this has never been debated in the House of Commons before.

"We hope that change can finally happen so that children like Sophie have a better chance of being diagnosed quicker, receiving treatment that doesn't cause lifelong issues and a chance of finding a cure.

"Children like Sophie deserve so much more and it is about time that this was debated."

Sophie Fairall was diagnosed with a rare form of incurable cancer when she was just nine years old.

The Conservative MP for Gosport Caroline Dinenage, who was Care Minister at the Department of Health and Social Care from 2018-2020, has pledged her support.

Caroline said: "Childhood cancer is often described as rare, however it's the biggest killer of children in the UK.

"It's incredible that there's never been a debate in the chamber of the House of Commons on improving childhood cancer outcomes - every constituency in the country will have been touched by this tragedy."

"Caroline will be asking the Government to look at how we prevent, diagnose, treat and care for children's cancer. She will ask for parents to be better equipped to notice the signs and symptoms and for cancer research funding to be better targeted."

Caroline Dinenage MP will ask for parents to be better equipped to notice the signs and symptoms and for cancer research funding to be better targeted

Play Brightcove video

In a speech today Caroline will say: "1 in 320 people will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday - the biggest killer of children - how can it be described as 'rare'? The Government's 10 Year Plan for Cancer is a one in a generation opportunity to move the dial on these heartbreaking statistics once and for all."

Sophie's mother, Charlotte Fairall, said she believes her daughter could have been saved if new treatment had been available.

She said: "I hope Sophie's story and her journey is enough to create that change."