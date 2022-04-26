A man and two women have been arrested following the death of a man on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Police were called to reports of an altercation at an address on St. Johns Road in Shanklin at 10.11pm on Monday (25 April).

They located a man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers remain at the scene and enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: "Our investigation is in its early stages and we kindly ask you to refrain from speculating on social media - we will keep you updated as soon as we have further details."