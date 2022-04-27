A railway bridge in Basingstoke dubbed 'pigeon poo bridge' is to undergo a raft of improvements after the council pledged £20,000 to help.

Locals have been campaigning for improvements to be made to the bridge at Chapel Hill, claiming it's a 'hazard to public health' due to the pigeons which nest there.

Hampshire County Council has now pledged the money as a gesture of goodwill, in the hope that the owners of the bridge, Network Rail will take action.

The council has said it will continue to work with Network Rail and Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

People living in the area have been calling for a permanent solution for many months, with a hundreds signing a petition urging the authorities to resolve the issue.

Residents said the birds are causing a serious hazard to public health.

Last year, residents claimed they were forced to travel on the bus to avoid being hit by flying poo. They said the birds are leaving a 'disgusting' mess, causing a serious hazard to public health.

Speaking in November 2021, Rising Sun pub landlord Kevin Divall told ITV Meridian: "It's an issue for me and my customers.

"In fact, I've got some customers who'll actually catch a bus from the station - one stop - to avoid walking under the bridge."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "Managing and maintaining the bridge at Vyne Road/Chapel Hill in Basingstoke and, therefore, responsibility for managing the nuisance issues caused by perching pigeons, lies with Network Rail as the bridge owner.

"We can confirm that the County Council will continue to work with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to encourage Network Rail to take action and resolve the problem.

"As a gesture of goodwill and, in a bid to expedite action by Network Rail, the County Council has offered a one-off contribution of £20,000 towards measures to solve the problem and make the route safer for highway users."