An elderly man has been beaten up by a cyclist in Southampton after telling him he shouldn't be riding on the pavement.

At around 7pm on Monday (April 25), the 80-year-old victim was walking along the pavement towards a pedestrian crossing near the junction with Sherwood Close leading to Southampton Common.

When a cyclist passed very close to him at speed, the man told him he should be on the road.

The cyclist then pushed the man to the ground and began kicking him before leaving the scene via Sherwood Close and Pointout Road.

The elderly man suffered cuts and bruising as a result.

Police are now searching for the cyclist who is described as white, aged 30 to 40, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, of a medium build with strawberry blonde/ ginger hair in a pony tail.

The suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, carrying a backpack and with bags on the handlebars of his bicycle.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV of the incident is being asked to contact Hampshire Police on 101, or report online and quote reference number 44220161920.