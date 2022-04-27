A former Sussex Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a girl who was in police custody.

Ian Cheesman, 53, assaulted the juvenile at Chichester police station on 6 April 2021, after she had been arrested.

The former police sergeant, who has since retired from the force, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 April to face a charge of assault.

Cheesman had pleaded not guilty to the offence, but was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community order, 50 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £750 costs.

At the time, the matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the Professional Standards Department should be conducted. Cheesman was suspended from duty.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: "Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

"The force's Professional Standards Department will now consider misconduct proceedings following the result of the court case."