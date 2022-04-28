An A-road in West Sussex has been closed after a lorry overturned, spilling sewage over the carriageway.

The A23 has been shut at Bolney today (April 28) after the collision on the southbound side of the road.

Traffic is being diverted off and back onto the road via the A272 slip road and there are queues back to Warninglid.

The vehicle is being recovered but "a large amount" of sewage has spilled onto the road.

Sussex Police are at the scene and damage to the road and barriers is being assessed.

The force said the road is likely to be shut "for some time".