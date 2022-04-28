An investigation is underway after a college student was sexually assaulted by a cyclist in Eastleigh in broad daylight.

The teenager was walking along Wide Lane down a dirt footpath towards Barton Peveril College between 8:05 and 8:25 on Wednesday morning (27 April) when she was approached by a man on a bike.

The man spoke to her, and then cycled off.

The victim then saw the man cycling along a path in Lakeside Country Park. He approached her again near a gate by the railway track and Ambassador Walk, and allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

Hampshire Police say the girl wasn't injured.

The man is described as being white, in his mid 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, skinny build with short brown scruffy hair and patchy stubble. He was seen wearing navy blue cargo-style trousers and a t-shirt while riding a bike.

Detective Constable Rhys McDonnell, said: “We are really keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time that may have seen this man to come forward with any information they may have.

"The incident happened in broad daylight in an area which is a common route for college students to walk from the train station towards college, as well as being a regular area for dog walkers.

"We are hoping that someone saw the incident and is able to come forward with information, no matter how small or insignificant they think it is, which could aid our investigation enquiries.

“Additionally, we would like to hear from anyone who may have driven past at the time of the incident and might have seen the man and have dash-cam footage available.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, but local Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the local area.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220163965.