A kebab shop in Swindon has been closed down after environmental health teams discovered one of the worst cockroach infestations they had ever seen.

Shocking photos show more than 100 cockroaches, dead and alive at the Baban Restaurant and Takeaway in Manchester Road.

Environmental health officers from Swindon Borough Council visited the premises last week.

They found oriental cockroaches inside and on top of the chest freezer, and even inside takeaway containers, which were ready to be used for customers.

Officers found so many cockroaches, they had to request additional evidence bags. Credit: Swindon Borough Council

The bugs were also found on chairs and under tables in the seating area of the shop, as well as in the drainage tray in the front counter chiller where uncovered ready-to-eat foods such as cut lettuce, onion, red cabbage, lemons and jalapenos were ready to be served to customers.

Live cockroaches were found in a large open bag of dried red lentils, which were on a trolley next to the hot water boiler.

Underneath, more than 100 dead and alive insects were found.

Cockroaches were discovered inside takeaway containers, which were ready to be used for customers. Credit: Swindon Borough Council

Posting on social media, the council said "There were so many cockroaches, officers had to request additional evidence bags."

Magistrates have issued a hygiene emergency prohibition order, which keeps the restaurant shut until the council is satisfied that the safety of customers can be met.

The business will have to apply in writing to reopen.

The owner Jamal Majed was ordered to pay the council’s costs of £2,053.