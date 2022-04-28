Memorial unveiled to honour fishermen who lost their lives at sea

Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV Meridian's Andy Dickenson reports from the unveiling

A memorial has been unveiled for two fisherman who lost their lives off the Sussex coast.

Robert Morley, who was 38, and his crew mate, Adam Harper, died when their vessel sank in November 2020.

The sculpture was unveiled today in Newhaven, on what would have been Robert's 40th birthday.

Robert's mother Jackie Woolford said, "I couldn't have given him a better present.

"We've always had something to focus on."

It is also a memorial to other local fisherman who have lost their lives, including Darren Brown, who died at sea in 2016, aged 37.

"We thought this memorial would only have three names on it and now it's got six names on it, added Jackie.

"We needed it - we're a fishing port so we needed a memorial."

Rob Morley (L) and his crew mate Adam Harper died in November 2020

Robert Morley's family have been campaigning since June for a permanent dedication for those who have died, raising more than £20,000.

His parents have been praised by the MP for Lewes, Maria Caulfield, who says they have done a "fantastic job" in raising funds for the statue.

Located at Newhaven's West Beach, the sculpture is of a bait ball with mackerel swarming around it, and includes the names of fisherman who have died.

Play Brightcove video

Barry and Jackie Woolford, Robert's parents say they are pleased with the sculpture

The MP for Lewes, Maria Caulfied was at the unveiling and described it as a 'very moving occasion.'

She told ITV Meridian, "The spot that's been chosen is where Robert used to come fishing, so it's the perfect place for the memorial.

"For the town not to have had a fishing memorial up until now is quite amazing, so thanks to Robert's family for raising all the money and keeping a focus on making it happen.

"I think it's a legacy for the town now."

Play Brightcove video

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield describes the memorial as a legacy for Newhaven

Robert's father Barry Woolford agreed the memorial was much needed in the town.

"You can pick names, but there's no point as everybody has contributed to this."

"Today's a good day, Jackie added.

"It feels like a good day, but I don't know what tomorrow will bring."