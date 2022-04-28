Police called to a burglary uncover cannabis factory in Kent

A cannabis factory has been uncovered by Kent Police after they were alerted to reports of a burglary.

Officers in Thanet received a call at 10.50pm on Tuesday 26 April of people trying to enter a house on Albion Road, Ramsgate.

Police found that the wiring to the property had been damaged and six rooms had been converted into cultivation areas for cannabis plants.

Around 760 plants were seized and officers dismantled the cultivation equipment.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.