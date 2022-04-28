A Bournemouth councillor has demanded an investigation is launched after two Conservative councillors were accused of voting at a meeting while they had Covid.

Labour councillor George Farquhar described the incident at the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) meeting on Tuesday (26 April) as "reckless" and a health and safety risk.

He is calling on the council to report it as a RIDDOR incident - the law which requires those in charge of work premises to keep records of work related accidents.

Posting on social media, Cllr Farquhar said: "This is sadly a very reckless and irresponsible action by the Conservative Group leadership at BCP Council for political expediency.

"I have written to the Chief Executive, the Chief Legal Officer and the Chair of the council, following their agreement to report this as a RIDDOR incident to the Health and Safety Executive.

"I have further suggested, they also inform the Local Government Association and the unions, so a dialog can be started to avoid a repeat of this occurrence at other local authorities.

"On 28 April it is the Workers' Memorial Day, when unions remember the dead and fight for the living to ensure protection for workers in their workplaces.

"My principal concern is for the officers and staff administrating the meeting.

"My empathy and sincere concern for the unnecessary and totally avoidable risk they may well have been exposed to by the reckless action of the Conservative political administration for political expediency.

"My sorrow for the situation where their wellbeing and safety, and that of their families was compromised needlessly, with no consideration by those who should be leading by example, and upholding the principles of public life in act and deed."

The meeting at the Town Hall in Bournemouth was paused with BCP confirming it has been adjourned until 10 May.

In a statement, Chief Executive of BCP, Graham Farrant, said: "During the course of the BCP full council meeting on the evening of 26 April an issue was raised which prompted the Chair, in consultation with the Council Leader, Opposition Leader and Chief Executive to put forward a motion to adjourn the meeting until 10 May.

"The Chair cited the reason for the adjournment as a ‘health and safety risk assessment’. The motion was passed.”