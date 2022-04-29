One million coronavirus injections have been administered in Oxford, in little over a year.

The milestone is being celebrated by workers at Oxford Health, who first gave out the vaccine to members of the public at the Kassam Stadium on February 1 2021.

Since this first event, new centres have been set up in Aylesbury and Reading and pop-up centres were established in Witney, Bulmershe, Hungerford, Banbury and Reading City Centre.

Staff visited more isolated communities using the Health on the Move bus. They also attended events like the Reading Festival, where people were given vaccinations.

More than 1,600 colleagues have helped vaccinate people aged from 5 to over 100 years old with Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jabs over the last 14 months.

Workers at Oxford Health are going to be presented with special pin badges to mark the achievement.

The team says it will continue to welcome people for first, second and booster jabs, adding that it remains ready to vaccinate new cohorts as government announcements require.