Police have appealed for two people to come forward who may have information about a collision in New Milton in which a woman was killed.

Emergency services were called to Old Milton Road at 7:30pm on Thursday 24 March, to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jill Bearsley Stevens, 75, of Compton Road, New Milton, died at the scene.

Paying tribute to Jill, her family said: "Jill was a wonderful, caring person, much loved by all her family and friends.

"Her Christian life was evident to all who knew her, and she was of great importance to so many people."

Jill Bearsley Stevens, 75, died at the scene. Credit: Hampshire Police

Officers are looking for two women who were seen standing next to a car, believed to be a BMW, on Old Milton Road, close to the junction with Hobart Road.

PC Jon Dove, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are keen to speak with these two ladies as they may be able to assist our ongoing investigation.

"I would urge them, regardless of how much detail they believe they can provide, to get in touch with us, as anything they may have seen could assist us further.

"Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44220117365. You can also contact us online, by going to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/"