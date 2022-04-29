Detectives are urgently appealing for three witnesses to come forward after a woman was raped on a train in East Sussex.

The victim was attacked in the toilet on-board a service between St Leonard's Warrior and Wadhurst on Friday night (22 April).

The woman was speaking to two men on the platform before boarding the train between 11pm and 11.30pm. One man got off the train at Battle, before the other man sexually assaulted the woman and raped her in the toilet.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further investigation.

It is not believed the victim and two men were previously known to each other.

Detectives want to speak to the man who was on the train before the attack happened. He is described as a white man in his 50s, of medium build and with a close shaven haircut. He was wearing a dark coloured jumper with grey trousers and brown shoes.

They also want to speak to two other women who were seen on the same service. They sat on a table and were approached by the man shortly after the incident.

Detective Constable Gemma Littlewood, from BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a shocking and disturbing incident to happen to a young woman, who is now receiving specialist support from our officers.

“Thankfully we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection however our investigation is continuing at pace.

"I urge anyone with information, and particularly those known to have been in the area at the time of the incident, to get in touch as they may hold information which could be vital to our investigation.

“Please get in touch by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 772 of 22/04/22”