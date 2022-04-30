Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man they say may have vital information about a sexual assault in Newbury.

The victim, a woman in her fifties was followed by a man for around 100 yards in Cheap Street at around 12:15am on Saturday 16 April.

After following the victim, the man then touched the woman inappropriately over her clothing.

He continued to follow the victim into the underpass of the A339 and lifted her skirt.

The victim was followed by a man for about 100 yards in Cheap Street. Credit: Google Earth

Investigating officer PC John Goggin, based at Newbury police station said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this incident.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220163894.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”