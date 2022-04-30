A Kent police dog has helped rescue an injured man who was in serious danger of losing his life in Kent.

Police received a call in the early hours of Sunday 17 April to reports of a vulnerable man experiencing a mental health crisis in Medway.

It didn't take long for PD Fallon, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, to pick up the man’s scent and she guided her handler, PC Scott James, through grassland before they crawled under a metal fence and cut through dense woodland.

After walking around 80 metres through heavy bramble bushes, she found the distressed man.

He'd sustained a number of injuries which were life threatening.

PD Fallon and PC James were joined by other policing teams and paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service who applied first aid to help control heavy blood loss.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and is now being supported by specialist officers.