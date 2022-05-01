Crowds return for Oxford's May Day celebrations

Play Brightcove video

Watch Magdalen's choristers welcoming in the Coming of Spring

Over twelve thousand people welcomed in May Day - in Oxford city centre this morning.

The Coming of Spring celebrations at Magdalen College are centuries old, but were being held in person for the time since 2019.

Magdalen's choristers sang out across the city

Crowds gathered along the High Street from 5am to watch choristers sing the Hymnus Eucharisticus from the top of Magdalen College's Great Tower.

It was composed in the 17th century by a Fellow of Magdalen College and has been sung every year on May Morning ever since.

It was followed by the Great Tower's bells ringing out over the city.

Morris dancing and folk singing then took over in the streets, to mark the significant date in the Pagan calendar.

Morris dancers entertained the crowds

Paula Redway, the city council’s cultural development manager, said: “May Morning makes Oxford the envy of the world. It is a uniquely Oxford tradition and makes us proud to be Oxonians.

“It was so uplifting to see everyone back together again after the pandemic and we hope to see in many more May Mornings together in the future.”