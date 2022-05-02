Large scale search underway in Poole harbour after man falls from boat

A major search is being carried out in Dorset after reports a man fell overboard from a boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The alarm was raised at 2am. Two lifeboats were immediately launched with assistance from police and the Coastguard helicopter.

The search has focused on the main channel between Parkstone and Brownsea Island.

The Coastguard helicopter has been searching the harbour

HM Coastguard has issued the following statement:

"An extensive search is being carried out after a report was received by HM Coastguard of a person falling overboard from a boat in Poole Harbour.

"The call came in just before 2.15am today (2 May).

"Poole, Southbourne and Kimmeridge Coastguard Rescue Teams, two Poole RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter and Dorset Police are all involved in the search."

An incident team has set up at Parkstone Sailing Club, where a regatta, planned for Sunday afternoon, has been cancelled.

More updates as we get them.