A man who violently assaulted a woman at an address in Weymouth has been jailed.

Saul Samuel Randall, aged 23 and of Weymouth, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court to seven years in prison for offences of inflicting grievous bodily harm, affray and assault by beating as well as a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It relates to two separate unprovoked attacks in the town three months apart. He will also have to serve an extended licence period of a further two years.

The first attack happened at around 7.30am on Monday 5 July 2021, when the victim came into contact with Randall whilst in the town centre. He was subjected to an unprovoked violent assault that left him unresponsive on the pavement.

At 3am on Wednesday 6 October 2021, he then carried out another assault after a group of people returned to an address in the town following a night out.

It was reported that during the evening Randall had become aggressive, picked up a dumbbell and started throwing the weights from the ends around the living room, striking a woman who was present.

He then approached the woman and hit her on the forehead with the metal bar from the dumbbell, cutting her face. The defendant also head butted the victim.

As well as the cut to her forehead, she sustained a cut to her lip, a swollen right cheek and soreness to her ribs.

Another woman was also assaulted by the defendant at the address, sustaining swelling to her forehead as a result.

Police were called and following enquiries by officers, Randall was arrested later the same day.

Detective Sergeant Claire Lloyd, of Weymouth CID, said: “These were both unprovoked and exceptionally violent assaults by Saul Randall, which left his female victim in particular with a significant facial injury that will remain present for the rest of her life.

“Randall and his female victim were unknown to one another and prior to this assault, she and her friends had been enjoying the evening, which came following a particularly stressful medical episode in her life.

“Dorset Police will not tolerate violence against anyone. Violence against women is particularly abhorrent and this sentence reflects the feelings of the judiciary and the community in regard to this type of violent criminal behaviour.

“I am pleased that we were quickly able to apprehend the defendant following this incident and our subsequent investigation ensured he was brought before the court and held accountable for his actions.

“It takes a lot of courage to report matters such as this to the police and to trust the system that it will help you when you need it the most. I am pleased that we have been able to provide this help to the victim and have given her some form of closure so she can move forward with repairing the damage Randall caused on that fateful night last October.”