Three arrested after teenage cyclist killed in collision with car in Kent

Three people have been arrested after an 18-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision on a country road in Kent.

The teenager was riding a green Barracuda bicycle when was hit by a black VWnPolo travelling along Lower Road, Teynham, near Faversham at around 12.30am on Monday.

He was seriously injured in the crash, and Kent Police confirmed that he died at the scene.

Three people, an 18-year-old man from Faversham, a 19-year-old man from Sheerness and a 20-year-old woman from Chatham were arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any dashcam footage is also asked to come forward.