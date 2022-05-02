Tributes to man who died after being hit by police car in Sussex

Tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in East Sussex where a man died after being hit by a police car.

Arthur Holscher-Ermert, 27, sustained serious injuries after being hit by the marked vehicle in Peacehaven at 11:10pm on Saturday (April 30).

Sussex Police said the victim died at the scene on the A259 South Coast Road, near Dorothy Avenue, despite the best efforts of paramedics and responders.

The coastal road remained closed until about 1pm yesterday while emergency services investigated the incident.

The junction of Bramber Avenue remained closed until later on Sunday afternoon while enquiries continued.

As the incident involved a police vehicle, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will carry out an independent investigation.

Flowers have been left at the scene near Bramber Avenue

In an emotional tribute, his brother Karl Holscher-Ermert said: "Rest easy up there my boy look after mum make sure you give her a big squeeze from me."

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk quoting Operation Ambleside.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation.

"We want to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the A259 South Coast Road was closed.”