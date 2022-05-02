A woman has been left with facial injuries after she was attacked by a group of men after she asked them to turn the music down in their car.

The victim, in her thirties, was visiting the Oxford Retail Park on Ambassador Avenue at around 9pm on Friday 18 March.

After being asked to turn the volume down, the offenders attacked the woman, leaving her with a chipped tooth and an injury to her eye.

She was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital for further treatment but has since been discharged.

Police want to speak to her assailants on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Investigating officer PC Czachur, based at Cowley police station said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident."