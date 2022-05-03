Arrest made as searches continue for man who fell from boat in Poole Harbour

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a man fell from an inflatable boat in Poole Harbour.

David Haw, 24, from Sussex was reported missing just before 2am yesterday morning (Monday 2 May) after falling from a RIB.

Police divers are continuing to carry out targeted searches of the Poole Harbour area for a second day, assisted by HM Coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR and Wessex Flood and Water Rescue Unit.

A 19-year-old man from the Southampton area has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in police custody.

David is described as white, five feet ten inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair that is shaved at the sides and back, but longer on top. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of Dorset Police, said: “Our multi-agency search efforts are ongoing to locate David and there will continue to be a police presence in the harbour and surrounding areas.

“We are continuing to keep David’s family updated with any developments and are doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened in order to help us locate David and would urge anyone with information that may assist our searches to please get in touch urgently.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 02:41.