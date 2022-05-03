Detectives investigating an assault on a shop worker in Bournemouth in which his wrist was cut with a pair of pliers, have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.

It's reported a man set off a security alarm at the exit to The Range in Ringwood Road at around 11.45am on Thursday 24 March.

When a member of staff approached him, he assaulted him with a pair of pliers causing a cut to the victim's wrist.

Police Constable Joshua Pickering, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this assault and I am now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we would like to identify.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and has not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it-online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220048104.