An investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a Farnham park.

Surrey Police confirmed this morning (Tuesday 3 May) that the body was found by a member of the public in Gostrey Meadow.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A forensic tent was put up following a large police presence in the area and photos showed a number of patrol cars parked nearby.

Surrey Police said in a statement the area will be closed off to the public as a result of the body being discovered.

They added: "Officers are currently on scene at Gostrey Meadow in Farnham following the discovery of a man’s body earlier this morning (3 May).

"Gostrey Meadow will be inaccessible to the public for some time."

Gostrey Meadow is a popular family park with a number of musical events being held for families over the summer months.