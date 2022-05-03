Two swans have been found dead next to the river Alre in Alresford, Hampshire, after being shot by pellets from an air rifle.

The birds, a male and female pair, were found near the Eel House on Wayfarers' Way footpath on Monday.

The initial concern was that bird flu could be responsible and people were warned by Hart Wildlife Rescue to stay away from them.

But it was confirmed later in the day by Swan Support, who removed the bodies for testing, that the pair had been brutally killed with an air weapon.

The other swan found by the riverside Credit: Hart Wildlife Rescue

Each swan had multiple pellets in their head and neck.

Paul Michael Reynolds, manager of Hart Wildlife Rescue in Medstead, said: "This is a heinous act which we are sure no one would expect to see in Alresford, a village famous for its wonderful waterfowl. Those responsible should be held to account."

He added that someone had recently spotted a person shooting at pigeons in the trees and he believed the incident had been reported to the police.

Hart Wildlife Rescue was also called to two other injured birds, a wood pigeon and a mallard, all within very close proximity and also on the river footpath.

The pigeon also died but the mallard got away despite some serious injuries to his head and wing.

Staff from the wildlife rescue team will head out later today to see if there are any other injured birds in the area.

Hampshire Constabulary are involved and anyone with evidence or information about these crimes is asked to call 101 with the reference number 20220502-1468.